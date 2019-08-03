Railway provides free wifi facility in 2,000 stations

Free wifi facility is now available to passengers at around 2,000 railway stations across the country, officials said on Saturday.

Rana Pratap Nagar railway station of Ajmer division in Rajasthan became the 2000th station in the country to have free internet facility, Puneet Chawla, the CMD of RailTel, said.

"Our team is working round the clock and with each passing day, execution pace is only increasing. Yesterday we made 74 stations live and while we speak some more stations are being made live with free wifi which is an incredible feat for us," he said in an official statement.

RailTel, a railway PSU, started providing free wifi services at Indian railway stations with a vision of turning them into a platform for digital inclusion.

In the first phase, the wifi was made live at 1,600 stations across the country. Now, RailTel has roped in Tata Trust for providing the internet facility at remaining stations, except the halt ones.

The idea behind providing free wifi to these very small stations catering to mainly rural and low population density areas is to provide the people with state of the art internet facility, the statement said.