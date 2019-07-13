Railway unions call for strike

Taking a serious note against the three-day strike called by a section of railway union against the privatisation of the national transporter, the Railway Board has asked its zones to submit a list of staff who participate in the protest.

The Board in its letter to the zones also asked to take ''stern'' steps to ensure smooth functioning of all system in the national transport.

All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) has called for a protest on July 15-17.

The protesting unions put out various demands including parity in pension for running staff pensioners, implementation of safety committee recommendations, retention of Railways in service sector under the government, withdrawal of the New Pension System, besides the withdrawal of "100-day action plan for Railway privatisation".

Apex railway unions— All India Railwaymen's Federation and National Federation of Indian Railwaymen— have also threatened to launch protests if the proposal is not withdrawn.

As per the 100-day programme, the national transporter is proposing corporatisation of several production units by engaging private entities.

Though unions termed this as the first step towards privatisation of railways, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal ruled out any privatisation proposal.