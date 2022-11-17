Railways announces timeline for recruitment exam results

In a relief to job aspirants, the Indian Railways has set a timetable to announce the results of its recruitment tests for non-technical posts.

According to the timetable, the results of Level 5 will be out by the third week of November and their document verification and medical evaluation will be completed by the second week of December. By the third week of January, they will be empanelled for jobs, said an official from the railways here.

For those appearing for Level 4 jobs, the results will be out by the second week of January, after which their document verification and medical evaluation will be completed by the first week of February. By the fourth of the same month, those selected will be empanelled.

Empanelment

For Level 3 jobs, the empanelment will be completed by the first week of March 2023, while for Level 2 jobs, the entire process will be completed by the fourth week of March 2023.

These will include jobs such as station masters, goods guards, commercial apprentices, ticket clerks, junior account assistants, senior clerk cum typists and timekeeper, among others.

The railways also said it will provide jobs by March 2023 to 35,281 candidates selected in this year’s non-technical popular category exams.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Category job exam 2022 was conducted for various zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways for nearly four years to fill 35,281 vacancies.

The results of 7,124 candidates in Level 6 were declared in September and their medical evaluation and document verification are underway. Seventeen of the 21 RRBs have already declared their final results, while the rest will declare theirs soon, the railways said.