Railways cancel over 100 trains due to low occupancy

Railways have cancelled over 100 trains across the country due to low occupancy after massive cancellation of tickets by passengers due to coronavirus.

Cancellation of trains are happening all the zones, said the top railway officials.

Senior railway officials on Wednesday informed a parliamentary panel that more than 60 % tickets were cancelled in March this year due to coronavirus.

The Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture had convened a special meeting with the railway and aviation ministries, seeking an update on the precautions taken by them in view of the infection that has led to three deaths in the country.

Panel also expressed unhappiness over Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav presentation before the committee, over steps taken to prevent spreading of COVID-19 in national transport network.

Meanwhile, Yadav appealed to all to avoid any non-essential travel.