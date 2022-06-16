Agnipath scheme: Over 34 trains cancelled over protests

Railways cancel over 34 trains due to protests against Agnipath scheme

With the protests reported in several parts of the country, the railways said that 72 trains were also running late

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 16 2022, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 23:39 ist

Indian Railways on Thursday said that over 34 trains were cancelled and eight more partially cancelled on Thursday after protestors against the "Agnipath" scheme blocked railway tracks in different parts of the country.

With the protests reported in several parts of the country, the railways said that 72 trains were also running late. Of the total 34 cancelled trains, five mail and express trains and 29 passenger trains. A total of 22 trains were cancelled in the East Central Railway zone alone.

Also Read | Violent protests against Agnipath rock Bihar; BJP leaders attacked, JD(U) seeks rollback

Some of the job aspirants also protested against delays in Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB) examinations to fill up vacant posts on railways.

People blocked the movement of trains on the Patna-Gaya and Patna-Buxar routes by lying down on the railway tracks in Jehanabad and Buxar districts. They were removed from the tracks by police, said the railways.

