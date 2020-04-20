Railways distributes over 20 lakh meals to needy

Indian Railways has distributed over 20 lakh meals to needy people since nationwide lockdown announced on March 24.

IRCTC, ticketing and catering wing of railways, is operating all its base kitchens to prepare foods.

The railways have been providing bulk cooked food with paper plates for lunch and food packets for dinner through IRCTC base kitchens, RPF resources, and contribution of NGOs.

Distribution of food is being done with the help of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), commercial departments of Zones, State Governments, District administrations and NGOs, even beyond the station vicinity to cater to the food requirements of needy people in areas surrounding the railway stations, said an official from the railways.

At present food distribution is being done in over 300 places to stranded passengers in railway stations, migrant workers and daily wage workers and other needy people.

Of the total 25 lakh meals, about 11.6 lakh cooked meals have been provided by IRCTC, about 3.6 lakh meals have been provided by RPF from its own resources, about 1.5 lakh meals have been provided by Commercial and other departments of Railways and nearly 3.8 lakh meals have been donated by NGOs working with the railway organizations.

The Railway Protection Force has played a major role in the food distribution to needy people prepared by IRCTC, other Railway departments, NGOs and from its own kitchens, said an official.

The national transporter, which suspended the operation of passengers carrying trains, is operating only freight trains to transport essential goods.