Railways gave Rs 59,837 crore subsidy on passenger tickets: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday informed Parliament that the railways gave subsidies worth Rs 59,837 crore on passenger tickets in 2019-20, which comes to an average concession of around 53 per cent for every person travelling.

"Government gave a subsidy of Rs 59,837 crore on passenger tickets in 2019-20. This amounts to a concession of 53 per cent on average to every person travelling on Railways. This subsidy is continuing for all passengers. Further concessions beyond this subsidy amount are continuing for many categories like Divyangjans, students and patients on Railways. This subsidy is continuing for all passengers," Vaishnaw said in Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply to a question by CPI MP Binoy Viswam, the Minister said concessions on top of this subsidy are still being provided to many categories such as divyangjans, students and patients. However, the Minister did not clarify if the government is planning to restore the earlier discount given to those above 60 years of age.

Earlier a parliamentary panel recommended that the discount on railway tickets to senior citizens should be restored. The suspended senior citizen concession after the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

In response to another question by BJP MP Sushil Modi, the minister informed that revenue foregone due to concessions in passenger fare to senior citizens during 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 were approximately Rs 1,491 crore, Rs 1,636 crore and Rs 1,667 crore respectively.