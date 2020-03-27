Railways helpline numbers to answer COVID-19 queries

As part of government efforts to contain the impact of COVID-19, Indian Railways has opened Board Control Cell to ensure a seamless flow of information and suggestions between Railway Administration and the general public.

"As part of its efforts to contain the impact of COVID-19 infection, Indian Railways has made functional two 24-hr Helplines – 138 & 139 - to answer inquiries, provide assistance & to disseminate relevant information to railway customers and others during the 21-day all-India lockout. Suggestions would also be accepted," said railways in a statement.

The idea of using the number 138 is to use, in addition to the call-center based agent & IVRS services provided through 139, the wide reach of Indian Railways to service a large number of its patrons across the country. It is also clear that a large number of non-Railway related queries, especially pertaining to COVID- 19, might come from persons well versed only in the local language. The information sought would also be local and regional, the statement said.

Complaints, suggestions or queries can also be mailed to railmadad@rb.railnet.gov.in.

Helpline personnel would have updated information, inter alia, on issues like refund, State/District/Railway medical facilities, and updated Local/Regional/National Helpline Numbers for COVID-19, the statement said.