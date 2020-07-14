Railways introduces handsfree amenities, plasma air purification, other features for post Covid-19 travel

To ensure safe travel during post Covid-19 period, the Indian Railways has introduced several features in new coaches, which including foot-operated soap dispensers and toilet flushes, new door handles and handrails coated with anti-microbial copper.

The Railway Coach Factory in Kapurthala rolled out first two coaches with new features on Tuesday which also including fixtures coated with titanium dioxide and provision for plasma air equipment in AC ducts to sterilise interiors using ionised air, said railway officials here.

"Future Ready Railway: Designed to fight Coronavirus, Railways creates 1st Post Covid Coach' with handsfree amenities, copper-coated handrails & latches, plasma air purification, Titanium di-oxide coating.

"For Covid-Free passenger journey!," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

The other new features including foot-operated fixtures including taps, lavatory doors, flush valves and door latches.

Outside the toilet is a wash basin with a foot operated tap forearm. Besides, the compartment doors have handles operated with forearms.

The Railways has also installed copper coated handrails and latches as copper degrades the virus which lands on it within a few hours, the booklet said.

The nano structured titanium dioxide coating is another special feature.

The coating will kill viruses, bacteria, mould, and fungal growth and most importantly enhances indoor air quality, the railways said.

The coating which has effective life of 12 months, has been applied on washbasins, lavatory, seats and berths, snack table, glass window, floor, virtually every contact surface.