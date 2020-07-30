Railways introduces 'Rail Bicycle' to make track inspection and repair quicker

The Indian Railways shared has come up with a new innovation, called the Rail Bicycle, that would allow faster movement on rail tracks.

Rail tracks are particularly hard to move across and during moments of urgency, when a repair is needed, these delays can be tedious.

It is for such occasions that the railway bicycle is perfect. It would allow two people to quickly move on the tracks economically.

Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry, shared details about the rail bicycle on Twitter.

“Railways introduces Rail Bicycle - a novel mechanism to quickly travel on rail tracks for inspections, monitoring & urgent repairs. Simple innovation ensuring passenger security,” he wrote on Twitter.

Along with this, the bicycle can be used for regular monitoring and hot weather patrolling as well.

The bicycle weighs only 20 kilograms and can carry two people. It can travel upto 15 kilometres an hour and costs around Rs 5,000.