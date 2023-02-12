Railways, MHA, Defence (Civil) have highest vacancies in Centre

Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs and Defence (Civil) are among five ministries or departments that account for close to 90 per cent of the 9.79 lakh vacancies in the union government, according to data tabled in Parliament.

According to the latest data available with the government, there are 9,79,327 vacancies as on 1 March 2021 of which 8.36 lakh belong to Group C employees while there are 92,525 vacancies in Group B (non-gazetted), 26,282 in Group B (gazetted) and 23,584 in Group A services.

The highest number of vacancies is in Railways at 2.93 lakh. Railways is considered the biggest employer in the country.

Railways is followed by Defence (Civil) at 2.64 lakh and MHA with 1.43 lakh. The other departments in the top-five list are Department of Posts (90,050) and Department of Revenue (80,243).

The lowest number of vacancies is in the Vice President’s Secretariat at eight. However, the President’s Secretariat has 91 and the Prime Minister’s Office has 129 vacancies.

While all these five ministries and departments account for 89.08 per cent of vacancies, the vacancies in Railways, MHA and Defence (Civil) alone will count for 71.70 per cent.

Though the Opposition is attacking the government over growing unemployment and accuses it of not filling vacancies, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha that filling up vacancies is a “continuous process”.

It said vacancies are caused due to retirement, resignation, death and promotion. It also referred to ‘rozgar melas’ being held across the country saying the government “expects” it to “act as a catalyst in further employment and self-employment generation and provide gainful service opportunities to the youth”.

According to the Ministry of Home, there are 83,127 vacancies in six paramilitary forces. CRPF has the highest at 29,283 followed by BSF (10,987) and CISF (19,475). Of the 83,127 vacancies, 3,048 were of women.