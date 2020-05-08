Railways orders detail probe into Aurangabad accident

Indian Railways has ordered a probe into the Aurangabad accident in which migrant workers died after run over by a goods train on Friday early morning.

"Ram Kripal, Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Central Circle, will hold an independent inquiry into today's labourers runover incident in Parbhani-Manmad section of Nanded Railway division of South Central Railway," the Railway Ministry said in a statement.

The probe will also findout whether there was any lapse on the part of patrolmen, who are tasked with keeping trespassers away from tracks. If the patrol team find any trespasser, it has to alert the nearest station for taking precautionary measures, said an official.

It is the patrolling team's duty to ensure everything is fine with tracks so that trains can pass without any mishaps.

Officals in Rail Bhavan said that the incident happened in the mid section strech between Badnapur and Karmad stations. The probe will findout why local patrolling party failed to notice labourers sleeping on tracks, said an official.



Though railways did not treat the incident as acciden and used terms such cases as "trespassing", in several instances railway announced ex-gratia to the next of kin of a victim on sympathetic grounds.