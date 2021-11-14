Railways Passenger Reservation System to be shut for 6 hours from November 14-21

The Railways Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be shut for six hours during the “lean business” hours of the night for the next seven days, the ministry of railways announced on Sunday.

"As part of Railways’ efforts to normalise passenger services and revert back in a phased manner to the pre-Covid levels of service, the Railways Passenger Reservation System ( PRS) will be shut down for six hours during the lean business hours of the night for next 7 days," the statement from the railways said.

"This is to enable upgradation of system data and updating of new train numbers, etc. Since huge amount of past (old train numbers) and current passenger booking data are to be updated in all Mail/ Express trains, this is being planned in a series of carefully calibrated steps and implemented during night hours in order to minimise impact on ticketing services," the statement said.

The activity will be performed from the intervening night of November 14 and 15 till the night of November 20 and 21, starting at 23:30 hrs and ending at 05:30 hrs. During this six-hour period, no PRS Services (ticket Reservation, current booking, cancellation, enquiry services, etc.) will be available.

During the period, railway personnel will ensure the advance charting for the trains to start during the affected timings. Except for the PRS services, all other enquiry services including 139 services will continue uninterrupted.

