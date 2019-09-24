Railways plan to give more routes to private operators

The Indian Railways is working on a plan to hand over more trains to private operators in coming days on some of the key routes including the busy Bengaluru- Chennai route.

This will be done under 100 days agenda of the national transporter where the government proposes to hand over operations of trains to private players on key routes to provide comfort and quality services to passengers.

The railways convened the meeting of its senior officials on September 27 under chairmanship of Member Traffic of Railway Board to discuss the issue.

As a first step towards the privatising operations of some of the trains, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), railways' subsidiary, will run the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express from October 5.

Under the private operation's mechanism, private players will operate the train, fix the fares and manage the catering. However, the running and maintenance of the train will be responsibility of Indian Railways.

"Under the railways proposal, private operators would be identified through a participative bid process to run private passenger day or overnight trains connecting important cities," said a letter from the Railway Board to its zonal offices.

The national transporter is mulling giving trains to private operators on inter-city services on 14 routes, while 10 on overnight and long distance services and four suburban services.

The railways has proposed giving trains to private operators on long distance or overnight journey trains on the routes of Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Lucknow, Delhi-Jammu/Katra, Delhi-Howrah, Secunderabad-Hyderabad, Secunderabad-Delhi, Delhi-Chennai, Mumbai-Chennai, Howrah-Chennai and Howrah-Mumbai.

Some of the routes identified for invite the private players for the intercity express including Bengaluru-Chennai, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Madgaon, Delhi-Chandigarh/Amritsar, and Ernakulam-Trivandrum routes. The railways has also proposed the operation of suburban trains in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad by private players.