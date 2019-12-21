Railways property worth Rs 88cr damaged during CAA stir

Indian Railways lost property worth Rs 89 crore due to violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in different parts of the country over the past few days.

Eastern Zone witnessed the highest loss with property worth Rs 72 crore being damaged. In the South Eastern zone, properties worth Rs 13 crore were damaged, while the North East Frontier zone suffered a loss of Rs 3 crore, railway officials said.

Railway coaches, stations, communication equipment and ticketing counters were damaged during the protests. In some places, protestors damaged tracks too.

At least 15 railway employees were also injured during the violence.

Railway police have registered 85 FIRs regarding the damaging of their properties. Howrah, Malda and Shealdah divisions witnessed the highest damage, said the officials.

Taking serious note of these damages, the Union Minister of State (MoS) Railways, Suresh Angadi on Tuesday said those indulging in damaging railway properties should be 'shot' at sight.

The railway assets are built from taxpayers' money and nobody has the right to damage the property, he said. Building train, laying tracks and construction stations takes time and huge money spent on that, he added.

