Railways reduced losses by suspending fare concessions, says minister in Lok Sabha

The Indian Railways has reduced its loss from Rs 2,059 crore in 2019-2020 to Rs 38 crore in 2020-21 after it stopped giving fare concessions to most categories of passengers, the government said on Wednesday.

"Revenue foregone due to concessions on passenger fare to various categories of passengers during the financial year 2019-20 and 2020-21 is Rs 2,059 crore and Rs 38 crore, respectively," Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Lok Sabha.

The Railways suspended concession in passenger fares of all categories, except for patients and students, due to Covid-19. Although Indian Railways restored many of its pre-Covid services as cases reduced, concessions, including the ones for senior citizens, are yet to be restored.

The issue of granting concession to passengers remains a subject of debate as several committees have demanded the government scrap such subsidies.

The minister also said that the railway passenger fare is highly subsidised and the revenue generated from it is less than the national transporter's operating cost. Vaishnaw also said the total revenue from the sale of passenger tickets during 2019-2020 was Rs 50,669.09 crore.

The following year, when the pandemic hit, revenue from passenger ticket sales reduced to Rs 15,248.49 crore. Until September this year, the amount generated from passenger fare is Rs 15,434.18 crore, he said.

The minister also said the national transporter suffered Rs 36.87 crore loss due to the agitations by farmers and other organisations.

The Northern Railways suffered the most losses, amounting to Rs 22.58 crore, the minister said in his written reply.



