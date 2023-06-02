Railways revises quota for the disabled

Railways revises quota for the disabled

Four berths in the SLRD coach of Garib Rath Express train on the full fare (two lower and two upper seats)

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2023, 00:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 03:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The railways has revised the quota for persons with disabilities and their attendants on the mail and express trains. 

Persons with disabilities and their attendants get concessions when booking reserved tickets at railway booking counters or online. The revised quota is as follows: 

Four berths in sleeper class (two lower and two middle seats).

Also Read | Tharoor flags problem of waitlisted rail tickets, says lopsided focus on Vande Bharat worrying
 

Two berths in 3AC (one lower and one middle seat).

Two berths in 3E class (one lower and one middle seat). This applies to trains that do not have 3A class but only 3E class. 

Four berths in the SLRD coach of Garib Rath Express train on the full fare (two lower and two upper seats)

Two seats in reserved second sitting (2S)/air-conditioned Chair Car (CC) in trains with more than two coaches of these classes. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

trains
Railways
Indian Railways
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Man held for killing wife for 'refusing sex'

Man held for killing wife for 'refusing sex'

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', goggles

Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', goggles

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

 