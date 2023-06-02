Railways revises quota for the disabled

The railways has revised the quota for persons with disabilities and their attendants on the mail and express trains.

Persons with disabilities and their attendants get concessions when booking reserved tickets at railway booking counters or online. The revised quota is as follows:

Four berths in sleeper class (two lower and two middle seats).

Two berths in 3AC (one lower and one middle seat).

Two berths in 3E class (one lower and one middle seat). This applies to trains that do not have 3A class but only 3E class.

Four berths in the SLRD coach of Garib Rath Express train on the full fare (two lower and two upper seats)

Two seats in reserved second sitting (2S)/air-conditioned Chair Car (CC) in trains with more than two coaches of these classes.