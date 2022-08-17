Railways says no change in rules, ticket fare still not charged for children under 5

No change in rules, fare for kids unchanged: Railways

Ajith Athrady
  • Aug 17 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 22:58 ist

There was no change in the rules about tickets for children under five, the Indian Railways clarified on Wednesday.

However, if a separate berth was required for a child, then that had to be purchased and reserved, the railways said.

“Railways has not introduced any changes with regards to booking of tickets for children travelling in the train. On passengers’ demand, an option has been given to them to buy a ticket and book a berth for their under 5-year-old child if they want. And if they don’t want a separate berth, then it is free, same like it used to be earlier,” the railways said in a statement.

Also Read | Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

“A Circular dated 06.03.2020 of the Ministry of Railways states that children under five years of age shall be carried free. However, a separate berth or seat (in a chair car) shall not be given. Therefore, purchase of any ticket is not required, provided a separate berth is not claimed. However, if a berth/seat shall be sought on a voluntary basis for children of age below 5 years, then full adult fare shall be charged,” the statement read.

The railways issued the clarification after some news reports claimed that the national transporter changed the ticket booking rules and was collecting charges for children below five years of age.

Indian Railways
India News
children

