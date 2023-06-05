Railways spent over Rs 1 lakh cr on safety between 2017-2018 and 2021-22

With the Opposition parties attacking the government for compromising safety following the Odisha rail accident, the Centre on Monday said that the railways has spent more than Rs 1 lakh crore on safety measures between 2017-2018 and 2021-22 with a steady growth in expenditure on track renewal.

The expenditure on safety related works, which include track renewal, bridges, level crossing, railway over and under bridges and signalling works, has increased from Rs 70,274 crore during 2004-05 to 2013-14 to Rs 1,78,012 crore during 2014-15 to 2023-24 (Budgetary Estimate), reflecting an increase of more than two and a half times, said the railways.

The data on track renewal shows that expenditure on it, from Rs 8,884 crore in 2017-18 increased to Rs 13,522 crore in 2020-21 and further to Rs 16,558 crore in 2021-22.

From 2017-18 to 2021-22, the railways spent more than Rs 1 lakh crore on 'Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh' (RRSK) works. In February 2022, the government extended the validity of RRSK by another five years, starting 2022-23, the railways said.

The sources in the railways also said that the national transporter will soon reply to a Comptroller and Auditor General of India's report that was cited by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to attack the Centre over Friday's triple-train accident in Odisha's Balasore that claimed 275 lives and injured more than 1,000 people.

In his letter to the Prime Minister and Railway Minister, Kharge had pointed out that the 2022 CAG report "Derailment in Indian Railways" highlights that funding for the RRSK has been reduced by a massive 79 per cent.