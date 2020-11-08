Railways takes a battering from Covid-19, passenger segment revenues down 90% from last year

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit Indian Railways severely as it has reported a fall of 90% on its revenues from the passenger segment.

“The Railways has earned just Rs 3,322 crore from the passenger segment in this fiscal, 90 per cent less than last year, due to Covid-19,” said V K Yadav, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Railway Board.

The railways suspended regular train operations from March 24 to check prevent spreading of Covid-19. At present, around special passenger trains and freight train are being operated.

Yadav also said the freight loading has grown compared to last year, and there has been a 9% revenue growth, which comes to Rs 869 crore more than last year. "There is a tremendous growth in automobile loading as 320 rakes have been loaded in October compared to 162 last year. Kisan Rail has also picked up," he said.

In fiscal 2019-20, the railways' passenger earning was Rs 56,000 crore.

The railways has said due to the pandemic, it is envisaging a loss of around Rs 40,000 crore this financial year.

It has also suffered losses to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the running of the Shramik Special trains, which began operations from May 1 to ferry stranded migrant workers home.