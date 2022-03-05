Railways to announce solution to recruitment: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the solution for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination is likely to be announced in the few days as the committee already analysed all representations it received.

"The High Power Committee got around three lakh representations which have been analysed by the committee. The RRB will notify the solution in a few days," the minister said.

Earlier, the railways formed an officials commiittee to look into issues raised by job seekers regarding the railway recruitment examination with regard to the results of the 1st stage computer-based test (CBT).

The panel received around 3 lakh representations from candidates and is done with the analysis, the minister said.

The panel's task was to go through the issues raised by candidates and give recommendations on results of 1st stage of the CBT of NTPC and the method used for shortlisting candidates for the 2nd stage.

The national transporter had suspended both the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 tests which were scheduled on February 15 and February 23, after protests by candidates who were questioned selection process.

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have notified 2,83,747 vacancies since 2018 and have given appointments to more than 1.32 lakh candidates. Recruitment of remaining vacancies is under process. RRBs have conducted Computer Based Test (CBTs) for about 4 crore candidates in the last three and half years despite the Coivd-19 pandemic.

For 35,281 posts, RRBs received 1.3 crore applications. The railways conducted the first round of CBT for over 68 days in 133 shifts with two shifts each day between April-July.

The results for CBT-1 were declared on January 14, 2022. The next stage, called CBT-2, scheduled in mid-February, was suspended after protests by candidates.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: