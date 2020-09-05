Railways to conduct computer-based exams for 1.4 lakh posts from Dec 15

Indian Railways will conduct the first stage of computer-based exams from December 15 to fill around 1.40 lakh posts in three categories.

The scrutiny of the applications had been completed but the process of further examination was delayed due to Covid-related restrictions, the railways said in a statement.

"Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) of the railways are committed to holding the computer-based test (CBT) for all the notified vacancies and have been actively assessing the ground situation imposed due to pandemic. Now that experience of conduct examination for the JEE for IITs and NEET is there, it was felt that Railways too can start the process which had to be stopped due to COVID pandemic," the statement said.

"SOPs for conducting examination of this magnitude are being framed. Norms of social distancing and other protocols prescribed by the various Central and State authorities need to be followed which are essential in the interest of safety of candidates," the statement added.

Earlier, the Indian Railways had notified 3 types of vacancies. These were 35,208 for NTPC (non-technical popular categories like guards, office clerks, commercial clerks etc), 1,663 for isolated & Ministerial categories (Steno & Teaches etc) and 1,03,769 for Level 1 vacancies (track maintainers, pointsman etc). In all, RRBs had notified a total of 1.40 lakh such vacancies for NTPC categories, Level-1 Posts and isolated and miscellaneous categories.

Against the above vacancies, RRBs had received more than 2.40 crore applications. The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the above vacancies had to be deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown which was imposed throughout the country.