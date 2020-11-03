Railways to ensure confirmed tickets for wait-listed travellers

With the demand for train tickets increasing, the Indian Railways is working on to ensure all wait-listed ticket holders get confirmed seats.

The Railways is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor and analyse the ticket booking pattern. "If there is a rush in the particular train on a route, then a clone train will be operated on the same route to enable wait-listed passengers to get a berth," said a top official in Railways.

Due to Covid-19 protocol Railways is only allowing confirmed ticket holders to travel and wait-listed passengers are not allowed to enter the station.