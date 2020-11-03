Railways to ensure confirmed tickets for wait-listed travellers

With the demand for train tickets increasing, the Indian Railways is working on to ensure all wait-listed ticket holders get confirmed seats.
The Railways is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor and analyse the ticket booking pattern. "If there is a rush in the particular train on a route, then a clone train will be operated on the same route to enable wait-listed passengers to get a berth," said a top official in Railways.
Due to Covid-19 protocol Railways is only allowing confirmed ticket holders to travel and wait-listed passengers are not allowed to enter the station.
"Their stoppages will be limited to operational halts or the Divisional Headquarters en route, if any, thereby reducing their journey time," the official said.
"The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), IT arm of Railways, is monitoring the ticket booking pattern through AI. The Railways also trained some of its staff on using AI in the transport network whether in ticket booking and movement of trains," said Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav.
Of the total 736 special passengers train operated by the railways at present, 327 have a waiting list, 19 trains have occupancy below 30%, 44 have occupancy between 30% and 50% and 83 trains have occupancy between 50% and 75%.
The Railways is monitoring 327 trains, which have the highest waitlist and will run clone if required, he said.
Yadav also dismissed complaints of Railways collecting more fare from passengers from festival season special trains. "In 2015, the Railways issued an order fixing fare for special trains. Since the Railways is operating only special trains at present, the fare is as per 2015 order. There is no change in it," he said.