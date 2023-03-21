Railways to hold Rozgar Mela to give appointment letters to 50k people

Indian Railways is planning to hand over nearly 50,000 appointment letters to newly recruited persons in a Rozgar Mela next month.

The Railways will organise Rozgar Mela at 50 places across the country where appointment letters for the post of track maintainer, helper, pointsman, welder, and commercial clerk among others would be handed over to the selected persons in Group C, including Level-1 category, said an official in the Railways.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over the appointment letter to those qualified for railway jobs in one place while the rest of the Union ministers along with Railway General Ministers and Divisional Railway Managers will hand over letters.

The national transporter has a total 2,885 gazetted posts and 3,12,895 in the non-gazetted category vacancies as of February this year. At present, the process to fill 1,03,769 vacancies in Level-1 is underway for which appointment letters are being issued.

“The appointment letters for 50,000 is ready in a few days. It will be issued to selected candidates in a Rozgar Mela,” said the officials.

When the Railway issued job advertisements to fill 1,03,769 posts, it received more than one crore applications including 7,19,556 postgraduates, 39,25,822 graduates including B-Tech, 59,10,255 matriculates and 5,98,855 ITI diploma holders. The recruitment examinations were conducted all over the country in five phases.

The minimum qualification for the Level-1 post is the completion of Class 10 and the computer-based test is the first stage after which the shortlisted candidates would appear for medical tests, only before the final selection.