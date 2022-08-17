Railways to improve reservation system, remove malafide users: Report 

In a bid to improve the ticketing experience of passengers, the Indian Railways is planning to revamp its system and weed out 'malafide users'.

Railways will revamp its three-decade-old passenger reservation system later this year, according to a report by Mint.

Railways is planning to enhance the capacity of the passenger reservation system to handle larger numbers of transactions seamlessly as well as build checks into the software to identify and remove users who take advantage of loopholes to carry on transactions, especially while booking tatkal tickets.

IRCTC, Railways' ticketing arm, is reportedly in touch with advisory firm Grant Thornton to study the existing system.

As part of the revamp, it would also upgrade the IRCTC servers so that it can handle more traffic.