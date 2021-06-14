Railways to operate additional trains to meet demand of passengers

With many states announcing unlock, Indian Railways is gearing up to operate more trains to meet the passengers' demand.
Ticket booking has increased to more than 14 lakh per day compared to 5 lakh last month, said an official in the Railways.
The Railways asked the zonal officers to be in touch with the state governments so that it can operate more trains depending on the local requirement.
Most of the special trains, which will be operating from states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand to cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
"Those migrant workers, who have gone to their home states after the lockdown was announced, have started returning to cities in search of jobs. To facilitate the passengers, the Railways is operating more trains," said the official.
With many states relaxing the lockdown, the economic activities have started to pick up. The Railways also plan to operate general class sitting trains from the eastern states to states like Haryana and Punjab, where agricultural activities depend on migrant workers.
Last week, Railway Board chairman Suneet Sharma told the media that Railways is keen to normalise the services at the earliest and will increase the services gradually.
At present, Railways operate around 900 Special Mail Express trains every day on average. Before the second wave, Railways operated 1,500 trains daily.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma
How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory
Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how
Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary
Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?
Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease
Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village
Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies