Railways to provide pan-India connectivity to Statue of Unity

Indian Railways is set to provide pan-India connectivity to Statue of Unity as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off six express trains connecting different parts of the country to Kevadia in Gujarat on Sunday where the statue is located.

The express trains will connect Varanasi, Dadar, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Rewa and Chennai stations to Kevadia.

Apart from this, the PM will also flag off Pratapnagar-Kevadiya MEMU train (Daily) and Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Janshatabdi Express.

The Ahmedabad-Kevadia Janshatabdi train will have a vistadome coach. This coach is designed to make train journeys scenic and memorable giving a boost to tourism, said a statement from railways.

According to railway officials, these trains will provide direct connectivity to tourists visiting the tallest statue of the world and bring more visitors.

The railway ministry has built Kevadia railway station near the Statue of Unity and the PM will also inaugurate it on Sunday.

The PM will also inaugurate the Dabhoi – Chandod Gauge converted Broad Gauge railway line, Chandod – Kevadia new Broad Gauge railway line, newly electrified Pratapnagar – Kevadia section and the new station buildings of Dabhoi and Chandod. These buildings have been designed aesthetically incorporating local features and modern passenger amenities. Kevadia station is India's first railway station with a green building certification, said a statement.

Earlier, the government had launched a seaplane service from the Statue of Unity in Narmada district to Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to mark the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel