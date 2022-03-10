Railways to resume providing linen, blankets inside trains

The Indian Railways on Thursday announced that it will resume providing linen, blankets and curtains inside trains.

In an order issued to general managers of all railway zones, the Railway Board said the supply of these items would resume with immediate effect.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, earlier the railways suspended the service of providing meals, linen and most of its concessions, and has reintroduced most of the facilities.

While the meals and linen service have been restored, concessions for passengers still remain suspended.

