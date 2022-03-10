Railways to resume providing linen, blankets inside trains

The Indian Railways on Thursday announced that it will resume providing linen, blankets and curtains inside trains.
In an order issued to general managers of all railway zones, the Railway Board said the supply of these items would resume with immediate effect.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, earlier the railways suspended the service of providing meals, linen and most of its concessions, and has reintroduced most of the facilities.
While the meals and linen service have been restored, concessions for passengers still remain suspended.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cong butt of jokes; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention
BJP's celebratory conch to resound in 2024 LS polls?
'Oh guru!' Sidhu semantics cost Congress Punjab pride
Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber
New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners
Cong drowns in saffron wave as BJP, AAP near victories
Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world
How Bhagwant Mann delivered the perfect punchline