Railways to run 217 special trains this summer season

With the summer rush increasing, Indian Railways decided to operate 217 special trains to make 4,010 trips spreading across the country.

The special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes. These trains will be operated to clear extra rush, the Ministry officials said here.

The summer season usually sees an increase in railway passengers, and the special trains aim to reduce the crowd and provide ease of travel, said the officials.

Though the railways have already started summer special trains in some zones, most of the trains start operating from the first week of next month.

While the South Western Railway and South Central Railway have notified the highest number of 69 and 48 special trains, respectively, the Western Railway and Southern Railway have notified 40 and 20 such trains.

East Central Railway and Central Railway have notified 10 special trains each, while North Western Railway has notified 16.