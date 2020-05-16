Railways to run Shramik Special trains to ferry migrants from districts: Piyush Goyal

To quick ferry stranded migrants to their home state, the Centre on Saturday said the Railways is ready to run ''Shramik Special'' trains from any district in the country, and asked district collectors to prepare a list of migrant workers stranded in their regions.

"To provide relief to migrant labour, Indian Railways is ready to run "Shramik Special" trains from any District in the Country. District Collectors should prepare lists of stranded labour & destination and apply to Railways through the State nodal officer," the Railways Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

"Along with this, the District Collectors should give a list and destination to the State Nodal Officer of Railways," the Minister said.

The Minister made amnouncement following a large number of migrants try to reach their home state through walk or travelling in trucks or autos.

For past few days Goyal had been requesting state to take steps to receive more Shramik Special trains carrying migrant workers.

The railways Transporting more than 2 lakh migrants per day for last 3 days. This will be ramped up to 3 lakh a day in coming days. More than 14 lakh brought back to their home states, the railway official said. So far railway operated 1074 trains.