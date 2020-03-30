Railways to start parcel services to help goods' supply

Railways to start parcel services to help supply of goods amid lockdown

Since the suspension of passenger trains, all parcel movement came to a stand still

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 30 2020, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 22:08 ist
Representative image. (DH/Janardhan B K Photo)

In an attempt to supply essential commodities in the country during lockdown period, the Indian Railways has decided to run a special parcel train.

Generally, parcel vans are attached to passenger trains. Since the suspension of passenger trains, all parcel movement came to a stand still.

The railways will transport some of the essential items like vegetables, dairy items, fish, edible oil and groceries.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

The Indian Railways has asked all zones to run special parcel trains and co-ordinate with district authorities and traders for smooth movement of goods.

The railway officials said that the parcel trains will resume parcel van services because essential commodities were in short supply in local markets as most of the labourers engaged in loading, unloading had returned to their villages owing to the lockdown.

With ample availability of parcel vans, sitting-cum-luggage rakes and locomotives because of the suspension of passenger services, railways will now run such vans on a timetable on identified routes. Lack of traffic on tracks will also make it easy to send parcel vans across speedily.

It has invited bookings for parcel vans, which will carry essential items like medical supplies, medical equipment, food in small parcel sizes that will be transported in them.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Lockdown
Railways
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

 