Railways to start parcel services to help supply of goods amid lockdown

In an attempt to supply essential commodities in the country during lockdown period, the Indian Railways has decided to run a special parcel train.

Generally, parcel vans are attached to passenger trains. Since the suspension of passenger trains, all parcel movement came to a stand still.

The railways will transport some of the essential items like vegetables, dairy items, fish, edible oil and groceries.

The Indian Railways has asked all zones to run special parcel trains and co-ordinate with district authorities and traders for smooth movement of goods.

The railway officials said that the parcel trains will resume parcel van services because essential commodities were in short supply in local markets as most of the labourers engaged in loading, unloading had returned to their villages owing to the lockdown.

With ample availability of parcel vans, sitting-cum-luggage rakes and locomotives because of the suspension of passenger services, railways will now run such vans on a timetable on identified routes. Lack of traffic on tracks will also make it easy to send parcel vans across speedily.

It has invited bookings for parcel vans, which will carry essential items like medical supplies, medical equipment, food in small parcel sizes that will be transported in them.