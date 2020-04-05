Railways to the rescue while country reels with coronavirus crisis

Putting to maximum utilisation its mammoth infrastructure to fight against COVID-19, Indian Railways has undertaken various tasks including transporting a huge quantity of essential commodities, distributing free foods to needy and producing hospital materials.

During the lockdown period, staff deployed at various good sheds, stations and control offices continued to work with full strength to ensure seamless supply of essential items, said a senior Railway Ministry official.

From March 23 to April 4, trains loaded and carried 1,342 wagons of sugar, 958 wagons of salt and 378 wagons/tanks of edible oil (one wagon contains 58-60 tonnes of consignment). Besides, a large quantity of petroleum products and coal was also transported during this period.

The railway freight movement is being monitored at the freight control room at Rail Bhavan by top railway officials. In coordination with state officials and the Ministry of Home Affairs, the railway officials are moving essential commodities in different parts of the country, said the official.

The railways has solved the loading and unloading issues in coordination with the states, said the official.

IRCTC, catering wing of railways, is operating its kitchens to prepare meals to be distributed to the needy in various parts of the country.

Besides producing hospital material including masks and hand sanitiser, the railways is also busy converting its coaches to isolation wards to supplement existing hospital wards.