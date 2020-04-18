Railways transports record foodgrain to help the poor amid coronavirus lockdown

With the Centre and state governments announcing free rations to poor during lockdown period, the Indian Railways have been transporting record foodgrains to different parts of the country to be distributed to poor under Public Distribution System (PDS) for the past three weeks.

The Railway transported more than 4.2 million tonnes of foodgrains from March 25 to April 17, 2020. Compared to last year, this year it was almost near double quantity. Last year the same period, around 2.31 million tonnes of foodgrains transported, said an official from the railways.

These foodgrains have been lifted from Food Corporation Of India (FCI) godowns and sent to various states.

"The Railways is making all efforts to ensure that farm products like foodgrains are picked up on time and also to ensure uninterrupted supply chain," said an official from the Ministry of Railways.

The loading, transportation and unloading of these essential commodities have been in progress in full swing during the lockdown period in coordination with Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs. Besides, a large quantity of pulses also transported by national transporter during lockdown period.

The railways has also been taking several routes for operating Parcel Special Trains since the start of the lockdown transporting perishable commodities including fruits, vegetables, milk and dairy products and seeds for agriculture purposes.

Till April 17, total 66 routes have been notified to run parcel train with fixed time table. "These parcel Trains have been given en-route stoppages at all feasible locations, so that maximum possible clearance of parcels can be done," said the official.