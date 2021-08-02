Rainfall in August and September likely to be on higher side of normal: IMD

Rainfall during August and September, the second half of the four-month rainfall season, is likely to be on the higher side of normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
In another forecast for August, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said monsoon is also likely to be normal in the month.
Mohapatra said rainfall is likely to be normal to below normal over parts of north and central India.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'
Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?
World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat
DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!
India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived
India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs
India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth
The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track