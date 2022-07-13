Rains lash Gujarat, 28,000 shifted to safer places

Rains continues to lash Gujarat, 28,000 shifted to safer places

The government on Tuesday said that since the onset of monsoon 69 persons have been killed, mostly from lightning but none due to 'negligence' of authorities

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Jul 13 2022, 08:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 09:19 ist

About 28,000 people have been shifted to safer places from low-lying areas due to the flooding caused by heavy rains over the past several days in various districts in the state.

The heavy rainfall has paralysed daily lives in various districts, especially in south Gujarat and Saurashtra regions. 

The government on Tuesday said that since the onset of monsoon 69 persons have been killed, mostly from lightning but none due to "negligence" of authorities. 

For latest updates on weather, click here

Gujarat revenue minister Rajendra Trivedi said that 18 teams each from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed across the affected places for rescue operations. He said that the heavy rains have flooded the low-lying areas in several districts, forcing the authorities to evacuate the locals to safe locations. 

Trivedi said that a total of 28,000 people have been shifted till Tuesday. Out of them, about 18,000 are staying in relief camps while 9700 have returned with water level receding.

The weather condition is not likely to improve in the coming few days with the prediction of more rains. Officials said that 13 districts including Jamnagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Devbhumi Dwarka in Saurashtra, Kutch, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari and Valsad in south Gujarat are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains from July 13 to July 17. 

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the badly-affected districts of south Gujarat including Chhota Udepur, Narmada and Navsari to take stock of the situation.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
India News
monsoon
Rainfall

What's Brewing

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes

 