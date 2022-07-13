Rains continues to lash Gujarat, 28,000 shifted to safer places

About 28,000 people have been shifted to safer places from low-lying areas due to the flooding caused by heavy rains over the past several days in various districts in the state.

The heavy rainfall has paralysed daily lives in various districts, especially in south Gujarat and Saurashtra regions.

The government on Tuesday said that since the onset of monsoon 69 persons have been killed, mostly from lightning but none due to "negligence" of authorities.

Gujarat revenue minister Rajendra Trivedi said that 18 teams each from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed across the affected places for rescue operations. He said that the heavy rains have flooded the low-lying areas in several districts, forcing the authorities to evacuate the locals to safe locations.