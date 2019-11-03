Rains in Rajasthan as Maha Cyclone intensifies

Rains lashed parts of Rajasthan due to an upper air trough built due to the Maha Cyclone, a Met official said Saturday.

Jaisalmer recorded 5.4 mm rainfall followed by 3 mm in Bikaner, 2.8 mm in Kota and 2.6 mm in Churu.

An upper air trough has built-in parts of Rajasthan especially in Kota and Udaipur divisions due to the cyclonic activity in neighbouring Gujarat. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places in Baran, Kota, Bundi, Udaipur, Churu, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Sirohi, Alwar and Jhunjhunu districts, regional Met director Shiv Ganesh said.

Kota recorded the maximum temperature at 34 degrees Celsius, followed by 32.4 degrees Celsius in Jaipur.

The minimum temperature in Bikaner was 18.4 degree Celsius, followed by 18.8 in Jaisalmer and 18.9 in Sriganganagar.

The weatherman has forecast thunderstorm with light rains at isolated places in the state on Sunday.