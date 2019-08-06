Rains lash Goa; holiday declared for schools

As Goa faces the prospect of three more days of "heavy to very heavy showers" in the coming days, the Goa Education department on Tuesday, announced a holiday for all schools in the state on August 7.

The low lying areas in the coastal state remained flooded and uprooted trees caused traffic jams.

"In view of the incessant rains and the difficulty encountered by the students in commuting school, August 7 is declared a holiday for all primary, secondary, higher secondary and special schools in the state," Director of Education Nagraj Honnekeri said in his circular issued on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the state was on high alert and that the district administration was conducting a daily review of the flood-like situation.

"The state is on high alert because of the heavy rains," Sawant said. State disaster management teams had to use boats to rescue people trapped in low lying areas, even as rain-water waded into homes triggering panic especially in rural areas.

"In several rural areas as well as in Panaji, water has invaded into houses. But we have reached out to all those people and are in the process of evacuating them," Sawant said.

According to the Goa centre of the India Meteorological Department, "heavy to very heavy" rainfall has been predicted in Goa till August 9, with the forecast of winds at the speed of 44-55 km per hour.