Rains wreak havoc across Goa, 2 dead

Ravaged by the continued onslaught of the monsoon, which has left two persons dead, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant appealed to the state's industrialists and people at large, to contribute liberally to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for relief and rehabilitation works.

Sawant, in his statement during Zero Hour, on the level of preparedness of the state government to handle the floods and damage caused by the incessant rains, also said, that one of the two persons who have drowned to death, was swept away by a strong current while driving his car along the Goa-Karnataka ghat section at Chorla located in the Western ghats.

"We will take around four days to complete the assessment of the damage caused by the continuous rains and the flooding. After that we will compile a report and submit it to the central government in order to seek assistance for relief and rescue works," Sawant told the Goa legislative Assembly during the ongoing monsoon session.

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Goa, especially in low lying areas and river islands which have flooded due to rising water levels. Dozens of cases involving damage to houses and electricity poles, due to uprooting of trees caused by rains and strong winds have also been reported throughout the state.

Sawant also made an appeal to the citizens of the state to contribute to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). "I take this opportunity to appeal to the state's industrialists and citizens to contribute to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund so that we can take relief and rehabilitation measures at the earliest," Sawant said.