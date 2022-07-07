Raj Babbar gets 2-year jail in a 1996 case

Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer in 1996

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 8,500 on the actor turned politician

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 07 2022, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 19:22 ist
Babbar was found guilty of roughing up a government officer during the 1996 Lok Sabha elections. Credit: PTI Photo

A court here awarded two-year imprisonment to Bollywood actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar in a case involving the assault of a polling officer.

Babbar was convicted for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty and three other offences. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,500 on him. 

The polling officer had lodged an FIR against Babbar during an election in May 1996. The complaint was lodged at the Wazirganj police station here. At that time, Babbar was contesting from the Samajwadi Party. 

Babbar was present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced. 

