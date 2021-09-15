Raj Kundra chargesheeted in pornography case

Controversial British-Indian businessman Raj Kundra has been chargesheeted by the Mumbai Police in connection with the sensational pornography case which had international ramifications.

The 46-year-old Kundra is the husband of Bollywood actor, model and fitness expert Shilpa Shetty. Kundra, who is the founder of Viaan Industries Ltd, and his United Kingdom-based brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi, the Chairman of Kenrin Group, London, are the alleged masterminds of the racket.

The Crime Branch-CID of Mumbai Police, which has been investigating the case for the past few months, filed the first supplementary charge sheet in the case, which ran into 1,500 pages.

Kundra and his associate Ryan John Tharpe have been named as accused in the case. The duo is currently in judicial custody.

The porn content was uploaded on HotShots App. After making the content, the two companies -- Viaan and Kendrin -- made them available on mobile apps, offering subscriptions, advertise them on social media, all of which were illegal as pornography in any form and is banned in India.

Earlier, nine persons were arrested including TV actress Gehna Vashisht (32) Yasmin Khan (40) Monu Joshi (28) Pratibha Nalavade (33) Atif Ahmed (24), Dipankar Khasnavis (38), Bhanusurya Thakur ( 26) Tanvir Hashmi (40) and Umesh Kamat (39) - and they have already been chargesheeted.

The accused were booked under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

