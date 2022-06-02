Raj Thackeray continues anti-loudspeaker crusade from hospital bed

Asserting that noise pollution leads to “mental torment” and that it disturbs “social peace”, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray told the people to continue the campaign against the use of loudspeakers in mosques.

In a letter, which Raj wrote from a hospital bed—he is slated to undergo hip surgery in the next few days—thanked the people of Maharashtra for the initial success of the campaign. He then asked them to take it ahead.

The signed letter would be delivered as a leaflet to numerous households across Maharashtra.

Talking about the campaign that he launched after Ramzan, Raj said that police information revealed that nearly 92 per cent of mosques now follow the norms as directed by the Supreme Court and the morning azaan are no longer magnified for all to hear.

The nephew of the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, and cousin of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Raj had threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa at twice the volume if mosques continued to use loudspeakers for azaan and other prayers.

“We had taken up the issue of loudspeakers and it heated up the politics across India. We shouldn't leave the issue. Basically, I am giving a letter to all of you, and you (must) ensure that it reaches every household in Maharashtra,” he wrote.

Raj said that if people hear azaan in mosques, they should organise signature drives and bring it to the notice of the police. Besides, people have also been asked to dial 100 and inform the police. And, in case of any crisis, they may contact MNS workers.

“Being a responsible and vigilant citizen, it is one’s responsibility to act…many of you may not be exposed to the noise pollution from these loudspeakers but you can spread awareness,” he said.