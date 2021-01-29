Raj Thackeray to visit Ayodhya

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray will visit Ayodhya in March and have ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram.

Raj is the nephew of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray and cousin of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Raj (52) is expected to visit Ayodhya between March 1-9.

In fact, March 9 is also the 15th anniversary of his party MNS, which is making efforts for a comeback.

The decision of Raj’s Ayodhya visit was taken at a high-level meeting of the party held at the MIG Club at Bandra here.

“Raj saheb would be visiting Ayodhya,” senior MNS leader and former minister of state for home Bala Nandgaonkar said.

When Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut was asked about the proposed visit, he said: “If Raj Thackeray is visiting Ayodhya, it is a good thing...Prabhu Ram is not a matter of politics...we have visited Ayodhya many times, we can guide him.”

Days before the Covid-19 lockdown was enforced, Raj had rebranded his party and adopted a saffron flag with the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He also took a pro-Hindutva stance along with the cause of Marathi-manoos. He has also launched his son Amit Thackeray into active politics by anointing him as an MNS leader.