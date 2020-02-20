Rajasthan budget is based on seven resolutions: CM Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan budget is based on seven resolutions, including Nirogi Rajasthan and efforts are being made so that development is not interrupted in the state despite various challenges, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday.

Presenting the budget for FY2020-21 in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gehlot referred to the public welfare measures in the last budget, and said that his government has tried to present a concrete action plan in this budget also.

He levied no new tax proposals and announced to fill 53,151 new vacancies. He also announced rebate of Rs 130 crore in different kinds of taxes.

This is the second budget of the Congress government, which came to power in the state in December 2018.

"For us the entire Rajasthan is like a family. For this family, I want to make seven resolutions as priorities of this budget," Gehlot said.

These resolutions are healthy Rajasthan, prosperous farmers, welfare of women, children and elderly, capable labourers, youth-students, education, water power and roads, skills and technology, he added.

Chief Minister Gehlot who also holds finance portfolio said the Central government's revenue has reduced due to its wrong economic policies and Rajasthan is also suffering due to this.

He said that state's share in the central taxes has been reduced by Rs 10,362 crore.

Gehlot said the financial condition of the states in the federal system depends on the policies and decisions of the central government to a large extent and noted that today most economic indicators indicate that the country's economic condition has derailed.

"We have made efforts to make it an inclusive budget by keeping in mind the views and suggestions of farmers, cattle rearers, women, students, youth, industrial and business organisations and civil society," Gehlot said.

He said, it is important to present the true picture of the economic situation of the country before giving details of far-reaching steps that are likely to be taken in the coming year by the state government to achieve the overall development of the state.

"The reason for mentioning the financial position of the states in our federal system depends on the policies and decisions of the Centre to a large extent. Today, most of the indices of the country's economy indicate that the country's economy is currently going through a bad phase," he said.

The World Bank, IMF and ADB have slashed growth rate projections. According to the Economic Survey 2019-20 India's GDP growth rate is estimated to be 5 per cent, he added.

The chief minister said the central government raises funds in many ways such as by taking money from the Reserve Bank, disinvesting in Air India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), reducing the stake in LIC whereas the states have no such option.

He said that despite these challenges, we have tried that the road to development in this budget is not obstructed.