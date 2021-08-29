Ashok Gehlot discharged from hospital after angioplasty

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot discharged from hospital after angioplasty

The 70-year-old Congress leader has been advised to take rest for the next few days

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Aug 29 2021, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 15:44 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after being discharged from Sawai Mansingh Hospital following angioplasty, in Jaipur. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was discharged from Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital on Sunday two days after undergoing an angioplasty.

Gehlot had underwent angioplasty at hospital here on Friday. There was 90 per cent blockage in one of his coronary arteries and a stent was placed successfully.

The 70-year-old Congress leader has been advised to take rest for the next few days and he will be under the supervision of doctors at his residence.

While at the hospital, the chief minister met some patients to know about their health and after being discharged, thanked his staff, doctors, and others.

"I have reached my official residence safely. I would like to thank all the staff including all the doctors, nursing staff, ward boys, sweepers of SMS Hospital who took good care of me," Gehlot tweeted.

He further said, "I have seen that the hospital staff deserves praise for the effort made in SMS to serve all the patients well."

Angioplasty is a procedure to open clogged heart arteries.

Gehlot had tested positive for coronavirus in April this year and after recovery in May, he was facing post-Covid issues.

Gehlot had complained of heaviness in his chest and pain in neck following which an ECG was conducted and it was normal.

