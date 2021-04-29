Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 29 2021, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 10:00 ist
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Gehlot said he is isolating and feels fine. "I will continue working in isolation, following the Covid protocol," he tweeted.

Gehlot's wife Sunita had tested positive yesterday, after which the CM had gone into isolation.

More to follow...

Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot
COVID-19
Coronavirus

