Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Gehlot said he is isolating and feels fine. "I will continue working in isolation, following the Covid protocol," he tweeted.

कोविड टेस्ट करवाने पर आज मेरी रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। मुझे किसी तरह के लक्षण नहीं हैं और मैं ठीक महसूस कर रहा हूं। कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए मैं आइसोलेशन में रहकर ही कार्य जारी रखूंगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 29, 2021

Gehlot's wife Sunita had tested positive yesterday, after which the CM had gone into isolation.

More to follow...