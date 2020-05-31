Rajasthan extends electricity bill payment date till June 30

Raj extends electricity bill payment date till June 30

PTI
PTI,
  • May 31 2020, 14:55 ist
  • updated: May 31 2020, 14:55 ist

The Rajasthan government has extended the date of payment of electricity bills for farmers, industries and domestic consumers till June 30.

Earlier, the relaxations were given till May 31.

The state government had on April 2 decided to defer the recovery of electricity bills of agriculture power connections. It had also decided to not recover bills for March and April from domestic consumers using upto 150 units per month.

Instructions were given that no power connection will be disconnected till May 31 if electricity bills are not paid.

The state government had also deferred the fixed charge in the bills of industrial establishments issued in April and May.

"The chief minister has directed to extend the relaxations till June 30,” according to a press release

