Rajasthan govt to bring in assembly resolution against implementation of CAA in state

After making an announcement that Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will not be implemented in the state, Congress-ruled Rajasthan has now decided to bring in an Assembly resolution against its implementation in the budget session beginning on January 24.

The decision comes two days after Wajib Ali, one of six MLAs who defected to ruling Congress from BSP last year, forwarded a letter to the Chief Minister requesting him to bring a resolution against the CAA.

In the letter, Ali wrote, "Protests against the CAA are being held across the country and the act is against the spirit of the Constitution which has led to social unrest".

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has said the government’s move to bring the resolution will be strongly opposed in the assembly. "We will accept this. No one in this entire is above the constitution. Neither the Congress nor its CM has the right to go against the constitution", BJP State president Satish Poonia reacted.

Kerala and Punjab have already passed the resolution. According to the government sources, the resolution is likely to be passed on the very first day of the session.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has already made his stand clear and said the State government will not implement the CAA and NRC in the state. While addressing a rally in Jaipur on December 22 against CC, Gehlot said, " I have said it with an open heart - CAA and NRC are not going to be implemented in Rajasthan. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 cannot be implemented because it is not practical".