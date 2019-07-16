Rajasthan govt to table bill against mob lynching

Expressing concern over the rising incidents of mob lynching in Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced that the government has decided to impose a law to curb incidents of mob lynching and honour killing.

Chief Minister said this while replying a question during a debate in the state assembly on Tuesday. Gehlot ensured that his government will soon introduce a bill against the mob lynching and honour killing.

Earlier in the day, the issue of illegal mining and transport of 'bajri' rocked the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday as BJP legislators walked out of the House alleging the government was not ready to reply on the matter.