Rajasthan: Over 3.57 lakh families to get free foodgrain for two months

Over 3.57L families to get free foodgrain for 2 months

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 12 2020, 08:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 08:49 ist

Over 3.57 lakh needy families and destitute people who are not covered under the National Food Security Scheme will be provided free foodgrain for next two months in Rajasthan.

The proposal for free distribution of foodgrain was approved by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday.

Under the initiative, five kg of wheat will be provided per person every month.

Each family will be given 10 kg of wheat and 2 kg of gram per month. The decision was taken after a survey of the families. The foodgrain will be provided through the public distribution system

Ashok Gehlot
Coronavirus
Rajasthan

