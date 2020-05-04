Rajasthan: People venture out of homes to attend offices, buy essentials

With the government lifting some of the restrictions imposed to check the coronavirus spread in non-containment zones, people in parts of Rajasthan ventured out of their homes to attend offices, purchase grocery and stationery items.

People also thronged liquor vends but at many places, these were shut due to the violation of social distancing norms.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Shops repairing electronic items were also opened.

Deserted roads came alive with some people taking out personal vehicles to reach their offices or shops.

However, in many Jaipur areas, people rode pillion in violation of the government orders.

“I stepped out today for resuming work from office. Since there are restrictions on the number of staffers, there is limited staff. It's good to be back to the normal office routine,” Mahesh Kumar, who runs an IT consultancy, said.

The government has given some relaxations during the third phase of the lockdown in the areas marked as green and orange zones.

The high-risk areas have been identified as red zones with more restrictions.

As on May 2, seven districts of Baran, Bundi, Ganganagar, Jalore, Sirohi, Pratapgarh and Churu were identified as green zones while eight districts of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Nagaur, Bharatpur, Banswara, Jhalawar and Kota are in red zone.

The remaining 18 districts have been classified as orange zones.